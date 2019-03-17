Prayer Vigil for New Zealand brings Huntsville community together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Though the shootings at 2 separate mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand happened more than 8,000 miles away, members of Huntsville's Islamic community say they are very much impacted by the attack.

Sunday night, the Huntsville community, both Muslim and otherwise, came together to show support for the people of Christchurch at a prayer vigil hosted by the Huntsville Islamic Center.

Deborah Abu-Alrub said she thought the vigil was overwhelmingly filled with love.

"Of course we were here for a sad reason, we were mourning the loss of many lives, but the love we felt in that room was amazing and it was what we have come to expect from the city of Huntsville," she explained.

She said she is proud to be from a city where people from all backgrounds come together.

"Hindu, agnostic, atheist, Christian, Buddhist, they are all here because they all support humanity and that's what we are really here representing," Abu-Alrub continued.

Delois Smith is the former UAH Vice President of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs. She said New Zealand might be across the world, but tragedy can strike anywhere.

"It's New Zealand this week, but it could just as easily been our church, could have been our business, it could have been our home and we need to be proactive in dealing with it," she said.

She added it's crucial to learn about people who are different than us and learn tolerance and respect.

On April 6, the Huntsville Islamic Center will be hosting 'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' and they are inviting the community to that event.