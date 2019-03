STEVENSON, Ala. — One man drowned Friday night in the Stevenson Bridge area.

Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips confirms Jaron Alton Willmon, 28, of Swearengin, died.

Three men were bow-fishing on flooded property near Raccoon Creek when the boat hit something and capsized, says Phillips.

Two of the men were able to make it back to the bank.

The Scottsboro Jackson County Rescue Squad and Marine Police responded. The Rescue Squad recovered Willmon’s body around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.