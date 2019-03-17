Huntsville’s wheelchair basketball team goes to Nationals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The University of Alabama at Huntsville's wheelchair basketball team is heading to Chicago for nationals.

The team was formed by David Kyle, U.A.H.'s Director of Ability Sport Network, who created the team because he feels there aren't enough adapted athletics teams.

A handful of high school students joined the team, and now the Chargers are heading to the championship game for the third time.

The players, like senior John Emmons, said they're ready to play in the championship game again, but this year means a little more to him.

"I'm excited because this is our third year going. Hopefully, we can win it this year because it's my last year," he said.

Kyle said the team has worked hard to get to this point, but no matter how they play, he hopes they see the impact they're making.

"We're very proud of our wheelchair basketball team. We're one of only 50 high school teams in the entire country, so there's definitely not enough teams and that was one of the reasons we started the team," he stated.

He hopes more people will join his team so he can make more teams for different age groups.

"Just because someone has a disability doesn't mean they can't participate in a sport or any other physical activity. So it shouldn't be odd that they're playing wheelchair basketball, it should be the norm," Kyle continued.

Senior Chase Woods says he hopes that by going to nationals, others in the Huntsville area and the world will see having a disability shouldn't stop you from doing what you love.

"I just hope that we can represent that just because you have a disability doesn't mean you can't do anything. You can do whatever you set your mind to whether it's basketball or any other sport or anything really," he said.

If you'd like to donate to help the team travel to nationals, you can find the link here.