Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade apologizes after bystander yells at young participant, calling him “terrorist”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade apologizes after finding out a bystander yelled at a young boy, calling his organization’s members “terrorists.”

The Facebook post stated:

“We recently learned that a lone individual attempted to disrupt our parade with very antisocial behaviour. This individual decided to target the Father Trecy Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians – a very large and traditional part of our parade. Whether this was an anti-Catholic move or a political move, it was still inappropriate. Especially considering that this individual decided to yell his hateful rhetoric at one of our younger parade participants who had volunteered to carry the Irish colours, instead of one of the adults.”

The Parade does not condone this type of behaviour and listed three distinct points:

KIDS are ABSOLUTELY off limits! To attack a child – verbally or otherwise – is an act of cowardice! We are grateful it was only verbal and that our young volunteer is a very stout young fellow, but if this type of behaviour is observed in future parades, it will be dealt with swiftly by law enforcement. HATRED and INTOLERANCE of any kind is NOT tolerated by this parade or its committee! The Irish know all too well what it is like to be exposed to hatred and intolerance and we try very hard to do the exact opposite when we interact with others. Everybody has their own religious and political views. This does not give you an excuse to use those views to disrupt one of the grandest community events that has been put together in the spirit of community and fellowship.

The Father Trecy Division of the Ancient Order of Hiberians also put out a statement on Facebook:

“We are very disconcerted that one lone person came out near the end of the parade waving an Ulster unionist flag and didn’t yell near the Brothers, but yelled at one of our wee ones proudly carrying the tri color in front of us and calling us terrorists and other horrible names. Then he walked fast away waving his flag and turned off the parade route.”