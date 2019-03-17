× Hartselle Police post comical message in search of drug’s owner

HARTSELLE, Ala. – The Hartselle Police Department is searching for the owner of an unusual item lost and found in a store.

In a Facebook post, Hartselle Police said a young lady in a red Honda dropped an “eightball” of methamphetamine at the Hartselle Chevron Sunday night. A photo showed the amount was 3.7 grams.

They made an offer to the owner: “If you wish to retrieve the item please come to the Hartselle Police Department, we would gladly allow you to claim ownership! Better luck next time!”