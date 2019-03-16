Two Alabama inmates die in fatal stabbings at Bibb County Correctional Facility

BRENT, Ala. – An inmate was fatally stabbed at the Bibb County Correctional Facility Friday afternoon.

Authorities said Ray Anthony Little, 56, was assaulted around 4 p.m. in a housing area at the facility. He was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

During their investigation, authorities identified Devarrieo Monetz Shepherd, 30, as a suspect and stated they believe Shepherd appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance during the attack.

Corrections officers secured the area and recovered the weapon used without further incident.

According to ADOC, Little was serving a life sentence for a 2012 first-degree robbery and kidnapping conviction in Mobile County; Shepherd is serving 30 years for a 2005 first-degree robbery in Etowah County and will be charged with murder for the attack.

ADOC added they were investigating an inmate homicide reported on Tuesday as well. Terrence Griffin, 31, attacked and fatally stabbed Quinton Ashaad Few, 27. Authorities stated Griffin will face a capital murder charge.

In response to both incidents, ADOC announced they had dispatched a Correctional Emergency Response Team to the prison. The team will assist the staff in searching the facility for contraband.

ADOC added the facility will remain locked down until they complete their investigations into both homicides.