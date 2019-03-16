St. Patrick’s Day Forecast: It may be cool, but at least it’s dry!

For the first time since January, we get to experience a completely dry weekend! Although temperatures are a touch cool compared to average, we will take the sunshine (and starry skies) anyway we can get it!

Temperatures will fall into the 30s through Sunday morning. Sunday will be another fabulous (and sunny) day for the true St. Patrick’s Day holiday, with temperatures in the upper 50s through the afternoon.

It gets cold again Sunday night, and most of next week features below-average temperatures: 50s/60s for highs and 30s for lows. Another freeze is possible by Tuesday morning with another surge of chilly air.

Overnight lows will consistently remain below average through the next few days as high pressure pulls cold, dry air into the region. For perspective, “average” morning lows in mid-March are in the low 40s. This week, expect frosty mornings through Wednesday, which is enough to be a danger to sensitive plants. If you are inspired to get the spring garden started, make sure you have a way of bringing the plants inside or covering them at night!

Daytime highs will also take a hit due to the northerly breeze: Despite the best efforts of the March sun, thermometers will remain limited to the upper 50s and lower 60s. This is about 5 to 10 degrees cooler compared to average. However, a change in the wind (out of the southwest) Wednesday through Thursday will bring warmer and more humid air to the region.

Longest dry stretch of 2019? Huntsville International recorded 24.23” of rainfall on the year through Thursday night’s storms; that’s over a foot above average through mid-March!

When was the last time we had more than six-straight dry days in Huntsville? October!October was a very dry month (even by October standards), but we’ll be getting a break to ‘come up for air’ so to speak from now through the end of next week.

It’s hard to keep it completely dry for a week in March; it is climatologically the second-wettest month of the year. Nonetheless, the pattern looks very, very quiet beyond this week’s round of storminess. The exception? A weak cold front brings a chance of some scattered showers next Thursday: total rainfall less than 0.10” with that system (and zero risk of storms).

The next ‘significant’ rain for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee looks to be at least nine days if not eleven or twelve days in the future. There will be more stormy weather coming before the month is over!