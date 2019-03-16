Moon halo spotted over the Tennessee Valley Saturday night

Joe and Roxann Keener spotted this Saturday night.

Did you see something similar? If you did, you saw a moon halo.

Earthsky.org explains it very simply: “Halos are a sign of high thin cirrus clouds drifting 20,000 feet or more above our heads.”

“These clouds contain millions of tiny ice crystals. The halos you see are caused by both refraction, or splitting of light, and also by reflection, or glints of light from these ice crystals.”

It is called a 22-degree halo because the ring has a radius of approximately 22 degrees around the sun or moon.

According to the site Atmospheric Optics, the halo remains the same diameter no matter what position the bright heavenly body is found in the sky.

At times, portions of the circle may be missing, so only a segment can be seen.

The high, thin cirrus clouds creating the halo usually arrive ahead of weather systems that bring our next chance of rain. A halo is your clue that rainy weather is on the way!