Man arrested after allegedly offering undercover detective posing as young girl $100 for sex

NORMAN, Okla. – A man accused of communicating inappropriately with an undercover detective posing as a young girl was arrested, Norman police said.

According to police, 40-year-old Michael Pruitt started talking to an undercover detective who was pretending to be an underage girl from the Norman area.

Police said the conversations turned sexual in nature and at one point, Pruitt, despite knowing the girl was underage, allegedly offered to pay the girl $100 for sex.

The detective arranged to meet with Pruitt and when he showed up at the arranged meeting place, he was arrested.

Pruitt was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on one count of lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child and one count of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology.

Norman police said this is the third arrest in two weeks as they continue to work investigations into people involved in online crimes against children.