Huntsville Animal Services is at maximum capacity and needs your help

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Huntsville Animal Services is offering an adoption special allowing you to name your price and take home a new best friend. The shelter is at maximum capacity and looking to empty out its pens, so it's holding a "Name Your Price" pet adoption special through March 23.

"We are at 80 animals as we speak right now. pretty much every kennel, dog kennel is full," explained Animal Care Supervisor Karen Buchan.

Buchan added that, on average, 15 to 20 dogs have been brought to the shelter every day recently.

"We really need the community to come out and help. Help us help these shelter dogs get a home. We have a minimum name your price of five dollars," she continued.

The process to adopt is simple, just make sure you bring your driver's license.

"All they need to do is come in, first allow at least an hour to visit with the animal and then do the adoption paperwork, get to know the animal," she stated.

Buchan said if you're not sure about adopting an animal, foster care is an option.

"You get to know the animal during that time frame and sometimes you just fall in love and you end up keeping that animal. So you never know. And if it doesn't work out, the animal comes back to the shelter and maybe it works out for somebody else," she added.

The adoption fee includes rabies and other vaccinations, a microchip for pet identification, spay or neuter surgery, and a heartworm test for dogs.

The shelter is at 4950 Triana Boulevard and is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday with the exception of Tuesdays, when it's open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The shelter also is open Saturdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.