Wreck closes southbound lanes of I-65 Friday night

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A major crash closed the southbound lanes of I-65 at Huntsville-Brownsferry Road Friday night.

Major Crash on I-65 SB @ MP347.4 before Exit 347:HsvBrwnferry in Athens. Road closed. Seek alternate route. More details: https://t.co/D6lSew8aWz — algotraffic (@AlgoTraffic) March 16, 2019

I-65 southbound is shut down between Highway 72 and Huntsville-Brownsferry Road due to a wreck involving two 18-wheelers. Use exit 354 to take US 31 south to Huntsville-Brownsferry to avoid the delay. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) March 16, 2019

Troopers are on the scene of a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer in Limestone Co. on I-65 between the 346 and the 347 mile markers. SB lanes are completely blocked. Unknown on injuries at this time. Use caution in the area. Updates will follow. #alastatetrooper — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (@ALEAprotects) March 16, 2019

ALEA said the crash was located between mile marker 346 and 347.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, two tractor-trailers were involved in the wreck, and motorists were advised to detour onto U.S. Highway 31 South to get to Huntsville-Brownsferry Road.