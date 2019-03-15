Two Men and a Truck’s ‘Movers for Moms’ aims to provide essential items to local mothers in shelters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Two Men and a Truck® is once again the driving force behind Movers for Moms®.

The 2019 campaign officially begins March 18th and will run until Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12.

During that time, essential care items will be collected for mothers living in domestic abuse or homeless shelters.

In the Huntsville area, more than 60 partners are participating in the effort, including businesses, organizations, schools and churches.

The donations will be distributed by Two Men and a Truck® Huntsville to women living at Owen's House, the women and children's facility at the Downtown Rescue Mission.

Wishlist items include:

Unisex toiletries, such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, disposable razors, 2-in-1 shampoo/conditioner, body wash and bars of soap

Underwear for women and children

Unisex socks for women and children

Diapers (particularly sizes 3 month - 6 months)

For more information, contact Stephanie Mills at 256-694-6325 or by email at stephanie.mills@twomen.com