St. Patty’s Day celebrations around the Tennessee Valley

Posted 12:28 pm, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:29PM, March 15, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Raise your green beer in the Tennessee Valley, there’s plenty of St. Patrick’s Day activities that are sure to bring out your inner Irish.

42nd Annual Ellen McAnelly Memorial St. Patrick’s Day Parade

St. Patrick’s Day at Drake’s 

  • March 11th -17th from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m
  • Drake’s Huntsville
  • Enjoy a specialty Irish menu March 11-17, featuring favorites like O’ Drake’s Leprechaun Burgers and Irish Fish and Chips.
  • Get lucky on Sunday, March 17, with $3 Goodwood Green Beer, $4 Jameson Shots and $5 Lucky Drinks all day long.

UCP’s 21st Annual an Irish Evening 

St Patrick’s Day Bash at Humphrey’s Bar and Grill

  • March 16th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. on March 17th
  • Humprey’s Bar and Grill
  • Opening early Saturday with brunch and $3 mimosas and $4 bloody marys.
  • They  will offer a traditional Irish menu as well as Irish car bombs, green beer, live music, and tons of other specials.

Saint Patrick’s Day 2019 at Millers Tavern

Kegs and Eggs at Straight to Ale

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Pints and Pixels

  • March 16th from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • At Pints and Pixels
  • Pints and Pixels will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Irish music videos on the TV’s and $4 Jameson, $4 Cahaba Irish Stout, $6 Irish Car Bombs and $7 Irish Breakfast Shots. They will also have $5 Shepherd’s Pie.

The Bar at 805’s 2nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Bash

  • March 16th from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on March 17th
  • Opening at noon with corned beef plates for $5.
  • Music all day and night, lots of specials, and more.

St. Patrick’s Day Party at Sammy T’s 

  • March 16th from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Sammy T’s Music Hall
  • They will offer $2 Green Beer, $3 Killians, $4 Jameson & $5 Car bomb.
  • Party on “Huntsville’s Biggest Dance Floor” With DJ Whirl & Harry IQ.
  • For VIP Reservations & Bottle Service Please Call (256)539-9974.

Salty Shenanigans at Salty Nut Brewing

  • March 16th from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Parade prices until 5:00 p.m. and drink specials all evening.
  • Live sham-ROCK by The Pragmatics.
  • Beast Mode Food Truck will be there for dinner.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at the Martin Bar and Bistro

  • March 16th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. on March 17th
  • The Martin Bar
  • Doors open at 9am with $2 Green Beer, $4 Jameson Irish Whisky, $5 Irish Car Bombs, and $5 Corn Beef and Cabbage.

Rocket Republic 4th Anniversary/ St. Patrick’s Day celebration

  • March 17th from 12:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
  • Four years in the Rocket Republic.
  • The “One Small Step” Charity Fun Run will kick off at 12:00 pm and run through 2:30p.m.
  • Piper & Leaf, Joe’s World Famous Pizza, and Rocket Von Brats.
  • The St. Patrick’s Day Anniversary celebration will continue until Midnight with special release beers great music by Atomic Energy lab, and more.

St. Patrick’s Day Party at Rocket City Craft beer

St. Patrick’s Day on the Green

  • March 16th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Butler Green at Campus No. 805
  • Hosting a free, family, and pet-friendly event between the breweries
  • Enjoy live Irish music by Musgrove Sessions and the Maple Hill Band.
  • They will also have Irish dancers, lawn games, and, of course, delicious brews.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.