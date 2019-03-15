St. Patty’s Day celebrations around the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Raise your green beer in the Tennessee Valley, there’s plenty of St. Patrick’s Day activities that are sure to bring out your inner Irish.

42nd Annual Ellen McAnelly Memorial St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 16th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Downtown Huntsville

The annual Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Free community event.

You can even volunteer to help on parade day.

St. Patrick’s Day at Drake’s

March 11th -17th from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m

Drake’s Huntsville

Enjoy a specialty Irish menu March 11-17, featuring favorites like O’ Drake’s Leprechaun Burgers and Irish Fish and Chips.

Get lucky on Sunday, March 17, with $3 Goodwood Green Beer, $4 Jameson Shots and $5 Lucky Drinks all day long.

UCP’s 21st Annual an Irish Evening

St Patrick’s Day Bash at Humphrey’s Bar and Grill

March 16th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. on March 17th

Humprey’s Bar and Grill

Opening early Saturday with brunch and $3 mimosas and $4 bloody marys.

They will offer a traditional Irish menu as well as Irish car bombs, green beer, live music, and tons of other specials.

Saint Patrick’s Day 2019 at Millers Tavern

March 16th from 10:00a.m. to 12:00a.m. on March 17th

Miller’s Tavern & Mickey’s Upstairs

They will offer $1 Green Beer, $5 Irish Car Bombs and $5 Jameson Shots. $5 bowls of Guinness Irish Stew and corn beef and cabbage.

Kegs and Eggs at Straight to Ale

March 16th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Straight to Ale Brewing

Start your morning with eggs, bacon, and hash browns for $11, sample some special St. Patrick’s Day brews, then follow STA to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Pints and Pixels

March 16th from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

At Pints and Pixels

Pints and Pixels will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Irish music videos on the TV’s and $4 Jameson, $4 Cahaba Irish Stout, $6 Irish Car Bombs and $7 Irish Breakfast Shots. They will also have $5 Shepherd’s Pie.

The Bar at 805’s 2nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Bash

March 16th from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on March 17th

Opening at noon with corned beef plates for $5.

Music all day and night, lots of specials, and more.

St. Patrick’s Day Party at Sammy T’s

March 16th from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sammy T’s Music Hall

They will offer $2 Green Beer, $3 Killians, $4 Jameson & $5 Car bomb.

Party on “Huntsville’s Biggest Dance Floor” With DJ Whirl & Harry IQ.

For VIP Reservations & Bottle Service Please Call (256)539-9974.

Salty Shenanigans at Salty Nut Brewing

March 16th from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Parade prices until 5:00 p.m. and drink specials all evening.

Live sham-ROCK by The Pragmatics.

Beast Mode Food Truck will be there for dinner.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at the Martin Bar and Bistro

March 16th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. on March 17th

The Martin Bar

Doors open at 9am with $2 Green Beer, $4 Jameson Irish Whisky, $5 Irish Car Bombs, and $5 Corn Beef and Cabbage.

Rocket Republic 4th Anniversary/ St. Patrick’s Day celebration

March 17th from 12:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Four years in the Rocket Republic.

The “One Small Step” Charity Fun Run will kick off at 12:00 pm and run through 2:30p.m.

Piper & Leaf, Joe’s World Famous Pizza, and Rocket Von Brats.

The St. Patrick’s Day Anniversary celebration will continue until Midnight with special release beers great music by Atomic Energy lab, and more.

St. Patrick’s Day Party at Rocket City Craft beer

March 16th from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on March 17th

Rocket City Craft Beer in Madison

They will have green beer, green mimosas, and special Irish brews starting at 12 p.m. and going all day.

Lip Sync Battle sing-a-long starting at 8:00 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day on the Green

March 16th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Butler Green at Campus No. 805

Hosting a free, family, and pet-friendly event between the breweries

Enjoy live Irish music by Musgrove Sessions and the Maple Hill Band.

They will also have Irish dancers, lawn games, and, of course, delicious brews.