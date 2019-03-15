St. Patty’s Day celebrations around the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Raise your green beer in the Tennessee Valley, there’s plenty of St. Patrick’s Day activities that are sure to bring out your inner Irish.
42nd Annual Ellen McAnelly Memorial St. Patrick’s Day Parade
- March 16th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Downtown Huntsville
- The annual Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day parade.
- Free community event.
- You can even volunteer to help on parade day.
St. Patrick’s Day at Drake’s
- March 11th -17th from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m
- Drake’s Huntsville
- Enjoy a specialty Irish menu March 11-17, featuring favorites like O’ Drake’s Leprechaun Burgers and Irish Fish and Chips.
- Get lucky on Sunday, March 17, with $3 Goodwood Green Beer, $4 Jameson Shots and $5 Lucky Drinks all day long.
UCP’s 21st Annual an Irish Evening
- March 15th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- At the Round House
- Redstone Federal Credit Union is once again presenting sponsor for this, the 21st annual An Irish Evening fundraising event to benefit United Cerebral Palsy of Huntsville and the Tennessee Valley, Inc.
- This fun-filled event will feature a sampling of Irish fare from local vendors including Keegan’s Public House Huntsville, Regale Cupcakery and many more, live music from Black Market Haggis, exciting games from Irish Society of North Alabama and a HUGE silent auction!
St Patrick’s Day Bash at Humphrey’s Bar and Grill
- March 16th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. on March 17th
- Humprey’s Bar and Grill
- Opening early Saturday with brunch and $3 mimosas and $4 bloody marys.
- They will offer a traditional Irish menu as well as Irish car bombs, green beer, live music, and tons of other specials.
Saint Patrick’s Day 2019 at Millers Tavern
- March 16th from 10:00a.m. to 12:00a.m. on March 17th
- Miller’s Tavern & Mickey’s Upstairs
- They will offer $1 Green Beer, $5 Irish Car Bombs and $5 Jameson Shots. $5 bowls of Guinness Irish Stew and corn beef and cabbage.
Kegs and Eggs at Straight to Ale
- March 16th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- Straight to Ale Brewing
- Start your morning with eggs, bacon, and hash browns for $11, sample some special St. Patrick’s Day brews, then follow STA to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Pints and Pixels
- March 16th from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- At Pints and Pixels
- Pints and Pixels will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Irish music videos on the TV’s and $4 Jameson, $4 Cahaba Irish Stout, $6 Irish Car Bombs and $7 Irish Breakfast Shots. They will also have $5 Shepherd’s Pie.
The Bar at 805’s 2nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Bash
- March 16th from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on March 17th
- Opening at noon with corned beef plates for $5.
- Music all day and night, lots of specials, and more.
St. Patrick’s Day Party at Sammy T’s
- March 16th from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Sammy T’s Music Hall
- They will offer $2 Green Beer, $3 Killians, $4 Jameson & $5 Car bomb.
- Party on “Huntsville’s Biggest Dance Floor” With DJ Whirl & Harry IQ.
- For VIP Reservations & Bottle Service Please Call (256)539-9974.
Salty Shenanigans at Salty Nut Brewing
- March 16th from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Parade prices until 5:00 p.m. and drink specials all evening.
- Live sham-ROCK by The Pragmatics.
- Beast Mode Food Truck will be there for dinner.
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at the Martin Bar and Bistro
- March 16th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. on March 17th
- The Martin Bar
- Doors open at 9am with $2 Green Beer, $4 Jameson Irish Whisky, $5 Irish Car Bombs, and $5 Corn Beef and Cabbage.
Rocket Republic 4th Anniversary/ St. Patrick’s Day celebration
- March 17th from 12:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- Four years in the Rocket Republic.
- The “One Small Step” Charity Fun Run will kick off at 12:00 pm and run through 2:30p.m.
- Piper & Leaf, Joe’s World Famous Pizza, and Rocket Von Brats.
- The St. Patrick’s Day Anniversary celebration will continue until Midnight with special release beers great music by Atomic Energy lab, and more.
St. Patrick’s Day Party at Rocket City Craft beer
- March 16th from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on March 17th
- Rocket City Craft Beer in Madison
- They will have green beer, green mimosas, and special Irish brews starting at 12 p.m. and going all day.
- Lip Sync Battle sing-a-long starting at 8:00 p.m.
St. Patrick’s Day on the Green
- March 16th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Butler Green at Campus No. 805
- Hosting a free, family, and pet-friendly event between the breweries
- Enjoy live Irish music by Musgrove Sessions and the Maple Hill Band.
- They will also have Irish dancers, lawn games, and, of course, delicious brews.