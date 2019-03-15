Roaches in the kitchen and food held at improper temperatures in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madison County

Big Chow Grill & Buffet

2230 Sparkman Dr. NW, Huntsville, AL 35810 Score: 72 The inspector found a presence of roaches in several areas of the kitchen.

Broken and dirty equipment. Cracked food bins, dirty can opener blade, and broken wires on fry basket.

Residue in the ice machine and tea nozzles.

There was no concentration of sanitizer in the dishwashing machine.

No verifiable employee health reporting agreement.

Food held at improper temperatures During cold holding: cut melons, ham, banana pudding at 44°F in walk-in cooler; cooked noodles 57° F on the buffet, eggs 53°F in cooler Rice at 93 F without a time stamp.

The NOIS was issued for the food temperature violation during the follow-up. All other violations have been corrected. _________________________________________________________

Madison County

Big Bowl Thai Cusine

6125 University Dr. NW, Huntsville, AL 35806

Score: 75

The report showed plates and bowls stored in hand sinks.

Food held at improper temperatures during cold holding. Shrimp in upright cooler held at 55°F, chicken in upright cooler held at 51°F, and shelled eggs in reach in cooler held at 51F°.

Residue found in ice chute of ice machine.

The first two violations were corrected. A NOIS was issued for the ice chute violation during the follow-up. It was later resolved by the second follow up.

___________________________________________________________

Clean Plate Winner

What's Popp'N

7900 Bailey Cove Rd., Huntsville, Alabama 35802

Score: 99

Walking into What's Popp'N in Huntsville on Big Cove Road is like entering Willy Wonka's factory. Scrumptious flavors and beautiful colors delight the eyes and taste buds.

Owner Lisa Schiver has been serving gourmet and perfectly popped kernels in the south Huntsville area for over seven years.

A fun option for events, holidays and parties, their more than 75 flavors range from cake batter to garlic parmesan to triple chocolate delight. They also have more than 20 flavors of cotton candy and refreshing shaved ice options.