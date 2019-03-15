Ridgecrest’s Jamie Wallace Wins $319 For Her Classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Meet Jamie Wallace. Wallace teaches third grade at Ridgecrest Elementary School in Huntsville.

"Her spirit is very warm and very compassionate," said Principal Denine Matthews. "When it comes to her students, there are no limits what she would do for them."

The nomination came from someone very special, Wallace's mother.

"My mom is my biggest cheerleader. She just encourages me every day," said Wallace.

As for her little ones, Wallace says, "If they can dream it, they can do it. They can exceed and be anything."

Tell us about a public school teacher you feel deserves recognition. Send us your nomination today! Honorees will receive $319 for their classroom. Nominees must teach in K-12 public schools in the WHNT News 19 viewing area.

