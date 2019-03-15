Remembering Koy Spears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - After searching for her son for 18 days, Leslie Spears finally has closure. Koy Spears's body was found by fishermen Tuesday night in Morgan's Cove.

"When I got there I told them I could just feel the pull. I don't know, it's just a mother thing. I knew it was Koy," said Leslie after she heard that a body was found in Morgan's Cove.

Even though the outcome wasn't what Leslie Spears was hoping for, she's thankful for closure. "I feel relieved that we found him because at least now I know where he is, but I'm angry."

She isn't angry at any person in particular. She says right now she isn't sure how to feel. But she believes that everything happens for a reason.

"I just tell people, I know that God knows what he's doing in every life. I mean, Koy... This has only been 18 days but I've already heard stories of how he's changing lives. People are hugging their kids a little tighter," said Leslie.

Leslie says she hopes everyone can learn to tell their loved ones how much they love them while they have the chance.

For now, the Spears' family will look at pictures, remember their life with Koy in it and try to find the new normal.

The Spears' are holding a celebration of life for Koy on Sunday.