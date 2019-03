× Portion of I-565 to be closed for utility work

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police say all traffic will be stopped on a portion of Interstate 565 for roughly 30 minutes on Friday, March 15.

The closure will happen at the Greenbriar exit.

Huntsville Police will have a detour set up for westbound lanes to County Line Road and eastbound lanes to Mooresville Road.

The closure is for utility work in the area.