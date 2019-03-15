Pop-Up library unvieled at Hays Nature Preserve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - There's a new feature at the Hays Nature Preserve in Huntsville that will promote literacy while children play on the playground.

Mayor Tommy Battle was joined by several kids who helped him unveil a pop-up library. Kids can take a book from the library and also leave a book for other children to read.

"It's so important while they're out here to also be talking to them about reading books and enjoying nature at the same time," said Joy McKee, Director of Operation Green Team.

In addition to the pop-up library, the park will host a book club that will meet monthly. The city is looking into adding more pop-up libraries to areas along the greenway in the future.