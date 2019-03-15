Moores Mill students celebrate Pi Day in a big way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The students at Moores Mill Intermediate School celebrated PI day in a big way.

The students at Moores Mill Intermediate School attempted to break the Guinness Book of World Records current record for the largest amount of people demonstrating Pi. It was quite a task to put the event together.

Students carried individual numbers to represent Pi carried out to over 700 places. The numbers the students were holding, where they stood, the whole event had to be choreographed and timed perfectly so that they could beat the record.

In total, the school had 700 participants, more than enough to beat the previous record of 626.

"I mean me in the Guinness Book of World Records my school. One day I'm going to look back and be like hey kids this is my school, I'm in the Guinness Book of World Records," said one sixth grade student.

They have to wait a couple weeks for the official results but the students are very confident they got the job done.

The team worked hard to create a fun event for the students that will make for a memorable learning opportunity.