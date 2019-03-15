Leigh Corfman lawsuit against Roy Moore heats up, with allegations of promiscuity, attempted bribery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Leigh Corfman’s defamation lawsuit against Roy Moore took an unusual turn over the past week, with allegations of sexual promiscuity and bribery attempts being traded.

The Washington Post reported Corfman’s accusation in 2017 that Moore had sexually abused her when she was 14 and he was 32 – nearly four decades ago. The accusation by Corfman and other women who came forward upended the U.S. Senate special election in 2017, when Moore lost to Democrat Doug Jones.

Moore and his supporters forcefully denied the allegations in 2017, and Corfman sued Moore and his Senate campaign for statements they made about her as part of those denials.

The lawsuit is ongoing, and now there are allegations about what Moore supporters did in the days following the story’s release to try and discredit Corfman.

Last week, there was a subpoena request by Moore, asking a judge to order conservative news outlet Breitbart News to provide a recording of a conversation a Breitbart reporter allegedly had with Corfman’s then-lawyer and some Moore supporters.

In the conversation, the lawyer, Eddie Sexton, allegedly said Corfman had been sexually promiscuous in Gadsden, that he’d had sex with her at some point, and that her parents threw “sex parties.” The tape allegedly included Sexton’s plans to drop Corfman as a client because he didn’t believe her accusations about Moore.

The recording, Moore’s lawyers argue, would settle the question of what Sexton said about his-then client.

Corfman’s lawyers fired back in a court filing Monday. They said Moore was attempting to embarrass Corfman and her family. They said they don’t oppose the pursuit of the tape and would also like to see other related records. Corfman’s lawyers contend Moore supporters tried to work with Breitbart, aiming to pay Sexton $10,000 for a story announcing he was dropping Corfman as a client and questioning her credibility.

Corfman’s lawyers argue Sexton never actually made such a statement or took part in a Breitbart article.

They argue one of the men involved in the conversation with Sexton, Bert Davi, was deposed in the case and declined to answer more than 60 questions.

The filing says several of the questions Davi declined to answer focused on whether he had any contact with Moore or the Moore campaign and about making a payment to Corfman’s then-lawyer Sexton, in order to discredit Corfman.