Inmate escapes work release center in Talladega County

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – An inmate has escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center.

Casey Daniel Cook left the work release center in Talladega County around 9:45p.m. on Wednesday night.

Cook is 5’9″ and weighs 140lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Cook was last seen wearing a dark blue with white lettering LA Dodgers hat, teal over shirt, black long sleeve shirt, black sweatpants, and black shoes with white soles.

If you see him or have any information, please call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 800-831-8825