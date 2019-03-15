Hartselle welcomes Bo Culver as new head football coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Hartselle High School football program is welcoming a new member to their team. Bo Culver is going from one tigers squad to the next as he moves from Deshler into the head role at Hartselle, and he says he's ready to get the season started with his new squad.

"We're gonna get after it we're gonna compete we're gonna be 1-0 in everything we do that's making one decision at a time making the right decision turning around and doing that again and that's what we bring to the table try to compete every day try to get better every day," Culver said.

Coach Culver will begin his role as head coach on April 1, 2019.