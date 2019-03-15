Forecasters assessing storm damage across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Overnight storms left damage across a wide area in Alabama, although no serious injuries or deaths are being reported.

An advisory from the National Weather Service in Birmingham says there’s apparent damage at nine sites spread across 10 counties in central Alabama. Additional damage occurred in north Alabama.

Weather service teams will begin work Friday trying to determine whether tornadoes or other types of storms are to blame.

Some of the worst damage occurred in Blount County, where high winds damaged buildings and knocked down power lines. Video from there and a neighboring county shows trees lying across mobile homes and roofs ripped off farm buildings.

Alabama Power Co. says as many as 9,500 homes and businesses were without electricity at one point.