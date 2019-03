EF-1 tornado confirmed between White City and Holly Pond

The National Weather Service in Huntsville confirms an 11-mile track with up to 105 MPH winds between White City (NW of Hanceville) and Holly Pond from an intense storm Thursday, March 14th.

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL

402 PM CDT FRI MAR 15 2019

…NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 03/14/19 TORNADO EVENT…

.WHITE CITY TO HOLLY POND…

RATING: EF1

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 105 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 11.07 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 112.0 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START DATE: 03/14/2019

START TIME: 04:10 PM CDT

START LOCATION: 2 NNW HANCEVILLE / CULLMAN COUNTY / AL

START LAT/LON: 34.095 / -86.7734

END DATE: 03/14/2019

END TIME: 04:30 PM CDT

END LOCATION: 1 NNW HOLLY POND / CULLMAN COUNTY / AL

END LAT/LON: 34.1885 / -86.6192

SUMMARY:

THE TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN 0.2MI SOUTHWEST OF WHITE CITY, SNAPPING AND

UPROOTING SEVERAL HARDWOOD TREES. THE TORNADO THEN DAMAGED THE WHITE

CITY COMMUNITY CENTER, LIFTING UP PORTIONS OF THE ROOF AND PEELING

BACK SHEETS OF THE METAL ROOF STRUCTURE. A HOUSE NEXT DOOR TO THE

COMMUNITY CENTER SUSTAINED MINOR DAMAGE WHEN TREES FELL AROUND AND

PARTIALLY ONTO THE HOUSE. SOME OF THESE TREES WERE MORE THAN 5 FEET

IN DIAMETER AND WERE A COMBINATION OF EITHER SNAPPED OR UPROOTED.

ACROSS THE STREET AT THIS LOCATION AS WELL, AN OUTDOOR STORAGE SHED

WAS BLOWN OVER. DAMAGE IN WHITE CITY WAS CONSISTENT WITH AN EF-1

TORNADO WITH MAXIMUM WINDS OF 105MPH. MAXIMUM WIDTH LIKELY OCCURRED

HERE AND WAS MEASURED AS 112 YARDS WIDE.

THE TORNADO MOVED NORTHEAST OF WHITE CITY, SNAPPING RANDOM HARDWOOD

TREES ALONG ITS PATH AS THE STORM MOVED NORTHEAST TOWARD HOLLY POND.

ADDITIONAL DAMAGE WAS NOTED NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF COUNTY ROADS

610 AND 63. A SMALL HAY BARN/STORAGE SHED WAS COMPLETELY DESTROYED,

AND TIN WAS STREWN FOR A COUPLE OF HUNDRED YARDS TO THE NORTHEAST. AT

THIS LOCATION, A COW WAS INJURED BY FLYING TIN AND SUCCUMBED TO ITS

INJURIES. WINDSPEEDS AT THIS LOCATION WERE AROUND 103MPH. NORTHEAST

OF THIS LOCATION, THE TORNADO BEGAN TO CYCLE, AND DAMAGE WAS WEAKENED

AND SPORADIC FROM HERE TO COUNTY ROAD 799. AT THIS LOCATION,

SEVERAL OUTBUILDING AND STORAGE BUILDINGS WERE DAMAGED. WINDSPEEDS

HERE WERE ABOUT 75MPH.

THE TORNADO STRENGTHENED AGAIN AS IT APPROACHED HOLLY POND,

SPECIFICALLY ALONG HIGHWAY 278 NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF COUNTY ROAD

1682, FAIRLY SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE WAS NOTED TO A FORMER CHICKEN HOUSE

USED AS A STORAGE BUILDING. THE ENTIRE ROOF WAS REMOVED AND TIN

STREWN FOR ABOUT 50-100 YARDS. THE TORNADO WAS CONSIDERABLY SMALLER

IN SIZE AT THIS LOCATION, ONLY ON THE ORDER OF 30-40 YARDS, BUT WAS

WAS AT THE PEAK WIND SPEEDS FOR THE TRACK AT 105MPH. AT THIS

LOCATION, ONE OF THE CHICKEN HOUSES SUSTAINED MODERATE DAMAGE. THIS

WAS NEAR THE END OF THE PATH OF THE TORNADO, WHICH ENDED PRODUCING

MINOR ROOF DAMAGE TO A BARN ON CEMETERY ROAD NORTH OF TURKEY HOP ROAD

TO THE NORTHEAST OF HOLLY POND. WIND SPEEDS AT THE END OF THE

TORNADO HAD WEAKENED TO 70MPH AS IT LIFTED SHORTLY AFTER THIS POINT

ON CEMETERY ROAD.

THANKS TO CULLMAN COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY FOR ASSISTING

IN THE STORM SURVEY THIS AFTERNOON!

EF SCALE: THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE CLASSIFIES TORNADOES INTO

THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES.

EF0…WEAK……65 TO 85 MPH

EF1…WEAK……86 TO 110 MPH

EF2…STRONG….111 TO 135 MPH

EF3…STRONG….136 TO 165 MPH

EF4…VIOLENT…166 TO 200MPH

EF5…VIOLENT…>200MPH

NOTE:

THE INFORMATION IN THIS STATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO

CHANGE PENDING FINAL REVIEW OF THE EVENTS AND PUBLICATION IN

NWS STORM DATA.