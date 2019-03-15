Cook Museum of Natural Science prepares for summer grand opening with job fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - A new attraction is coming to Decatur this summer. The grand opening of the Cook Museum of Natural Science new location on 4th Avenue is June 7.

The museum is hosting a job fair on March 19 from 5-7 p.m. Hiring managers will be at the event to answer questions about the museum and current job openings. If you plan to attend, you need to apply online through their website prior to the event.

According to our news partner AL.com, the state-of-the-art 62,000 square foot museum cost about $32 million to build and is expected to be a game-changer for regional tourism. It will have live animals, a jellyfish aquarium, mounted wildlife in lifelike settings and displays of minerals and gems.

Visitors will be able to build biomes, simulate volcanic eruptions, crawl into a real beaver lodge, scan exhibit tags to learn more about displays and scramble around in a play area for younger children.

“From Birmingham to Nashville and from about Florence to Huntsville what everyone around here is interested in is something that shows nature in its natural state, but something you can see up close and get your hands on,” Mike Taylor, marketing and public relations manager for the new museum, told AL.com.

The original Cook Museum operated in Decatur for decades. More than 750,000 people toured the 5,000-square-foot museum from 1980 to 2016.