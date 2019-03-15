× Celebrate community creativity at Panoply Arts Festival 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Arts Huntsville invites the community to step back in time and journey through space at Panoply Arts Festival 2019.

Panoply Arts Festival is returning to Big Spring Park on April 26th through April 28th to celebrate creativity in the community. This year’s festival focus is celebrating the Alabama Bicentennial, Apollo 50, and Alabama Music. Tickets are on sale now.

The festival will showcase about 40 local and regional musical acts, including internationally recognized and critically acclaimed bands and musicians, The Art Marketplace, STEAM Street and Bicentennial Village interactives and community art projects, craft beer, festival food, select local food trucks and more.

Arts Huntsville will offer a Panoply weekend pass online in advance for just $18. The pass offers an affordable way to enjoy Panoply’s diverse entertainment all weekend. Weekend passes are only available until 4:00 p.m. on April 26, 2019.

Day passes are $10 and are available for purchase in advance online or at the festival ticket booths.

Children 12 and under are free of charge.

Panoply’s hours:

Friday, April 26 from 5:00:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 from 10:00a.m. to 9:00p.m. (Art Marketplace closes at 7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, April 28 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday night end the night with a stunning fireworks display sponsored by Delta Research.

For more information, volunteer sign-ups, and to purchase tickets, visit artshuntsville.org.

Follow Arts Huntsville on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates leading up to Panoply Arts Festival.