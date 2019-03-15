× Athens High School principal resigns, taking job in Madison County

ATHENS, Ala. – Travis Schrimsher resigned as principal of Athens High School Friday.

An Athens City Schools spokesperson confirmed Schrimsher submitted his resignation to the school board Friday morning.

Schrimsher has accepted a principal position at Monrovia Middle School.

The resignation is effective April 30. Athens Middle School Principal Rick Carter will take over at Athens High as interim principal until a permanent replacement is found, school officials said.

Schrimsher has been at Athens High for the last three years. Athens High School just opened a new facility in January.

The school spokesperson said the board will probably begin searching for a replacement in May or June.