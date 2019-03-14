× Tuscumbia theft suspects caught on camera

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Two theft suspects were caught by surveillance cameras in the act. Tuscumbia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown female.

Employees at Boutique 72 in Tuscumbia felt like something shady was going on as two people strolled through the store. A quick look at surveillance video afterward confirmed their suspicions. There on camera, the female subject is seen stashing away a piece of clothing.

Tuscumbia police say they have already identified her partner in crime. He is 32-year-old Curtis Allan West of Lawrence County. Detectives now need help figuring out who the female is, so she can be brought to justice.

If you recognize this woman, notify operators now. The Shoals Area Crime Stoppers has made it easy to pass along your anonymous tips. You can do so by calling (256)386-8685, texting 274637 with your detailed information, or submitting a tip through the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Each tip is anonymous and worth a cash reward if an arrest is made.