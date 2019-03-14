× Train hits vehicle in Fort Payne overnight

FORT PAYNE, Ala.–Police are investigating after a train hit an SUV early Thursday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of 55th street NE and Gault Ave N at the railroad crossing. According to Fort Payne Police, a 2011 Nissan Rogue was struck by a Norfolk Southern train engine. Witnesses stated that the vehicle ran off the roadway and became lodged on the tracks. The occupants were outside the vehicle trying to flag down the train to stop as it was approaching.

Chief Randy Bynum said there were no injuries at the accident but the investigation into the wreck continues with possible charges pending.