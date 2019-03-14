× Toyota bringing 450 new jobs to Huntsville engine manufacturing plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Toyota plans to bring two new engine lines to the Huntsville engine manufacturing plant, which will account for 450 new jobs in Huntsville, officials said Thursday morning.

The company plans to invest $288 million in new 4-cylinder and 6-cylinder engine lines, Toyota North Alabama president David Fernandes said at a news conference. The added jobs are the largest hiring event in the plant’s history.

The expansion will increase Toyota’s annual engine capacity from 670,000 to 900,000 by the end of 2021.

The plant has expanded several times since it went online in 2001. In September 2017, Toyota announced it was investing $106 million.

Toyota and Mazda also are building an auto manufacturing plant in eastern Limestone County that is expected to employ up to 4,000 workers.