State corrections officials investigating suicide, murder in state prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating an apparent suicide and a separate murder that happened inside state prisons.

Rashaud Dederic Morrissette, 24, was found in a housing area at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore last Friday, officials said. Attempts to revive him were not successful.

Officials are still investigating and an autopsy is being conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Morrissette was serving 3 years for a third-degree burglary conviction in Mobile County.

Morrissette’s death is the latest in a series of suicides that state corrections officials have been working to address.

Another investigation is underway into the stabbing death of an inmate at the Bibb County Correctional Facility on Tuesday. Officials said they believe Terrence Griffin, 31, stabbed and killed Quinton Ashaad Few, 27, in the prison. Griffin, who was serving life for a 2011 murder conviction in Tuscaloosa County, is facing a capital murder charge.

Few was serving 20 years for a robbery in Clay County, officials said.