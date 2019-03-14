New boutique hotel by Mariott coming to downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new hotel is coming to Huntsville across from the Von Braun Center on Monroe Street. The Huntsville City Council approved a development agreement with a unanimous vote to bring in an Autograph Collection boutique hotel by Mariott.

Mariott’s website says this collection of hotels maintains a sense of place with thoughtful design and visionary detail.

The hotel, according to the agreement, will open “not later than December 31, 2021.”

Right now a parking garage sits on the site. The plan is for the City of Huntsville to demolish the “old portion” of that garage, which the development agreement says is nearing the end of its life span and already deemed ready for redevelopment.

The hotel development boasts 187 rooms, a rooftop bar, banquet/conference space, and a full-service restaurant. It will be six stories and leaders said it would fit in with Huntsville’s master plan.

Officials said this is a quality-of-life improvement for the area, which is determined to be a site for renewal. The Von Braun Center is already in the middle of expansion and renovations, and the neighboring City Centre development is underway. An AC Mariott hotel is going up there already and is nearly finished.

Parking structure demolition begins March 31, 2020, according to the development agreement. The older portion of the parking area will be removed, and a new parking facility will be constructed next to the site. The city agreed to work with the developer to do it all in a timely manner. The developers will lease 187 parking spaces from the city.