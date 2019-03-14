NEACA’s 2019 Spring Craft Show taking place this weekend at the VBC!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Need plans for the family? Arts and crafts from nearly every category will fill the Von Braun Center during the Northeast Alabama Craftsmen’s Association’s (NEACA) Spring Show this weekend.

There will be over 100 crafters with items ranging from jewelry, pottery, home decor, outdoor decor, dolls, clothing, kitchen accessories, children’s items, food and much more. There will also be a drawing for a $20 gift certificate every two hours that can be used during the show.

The event is free to the general public, but please note the VBC does charge for parking. Show times are as follows:

Friday and Saturday – 9 AM to 6 PM

Sunday – noon to 5 PM.

The craft show will benefit the Huntsville Senior Center, CASA, Boy Scout Troop 400, St. Paul’s Pantry, Manna House, Downtown Rescue Mission and World of Work.