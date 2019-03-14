‘Movers for Moms’ campaign kicks off to support moms in crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Thursday afternoon marked the kickoff of Two Men and a Truck's "Movers for Mom" campaign in Madison County. This is the campaign's third year in our community.

"Movers for Moms" helps recognize moms in crisis on Mother's Day by arranging delivery of essential care items to women living in local shelters on the holiday weekend.

"There are so many single moms, that have just hit hard times, and they have found refuge here at the Downtown Rescue Mission at Owen's House," said Tonia Camardella, Director of Events and Business Partnerships at Downtown Rescue Mission.

Owen's House is a place for these moms to find refuge, to rebuild, and then get back out in the world and be the moms they always knew they could be.

"Movers for Moms" collects toiletries, bath, and feminine products for women and children in need, and all the donations directly benefit Owen's House.

"The first year we had several hundred donations," said Joe Hollingsworth, Two Men and a Truck's Huntsville franchisee. "The second year, 12,000. Now we've tripled the business partners we have, so we're expecting a bigger turn."

"When you get up in the morning you have a routine of things that you need," Camardella said. "Well we have 308 people an average here nightly, that need those same things."

The campaign's donation wish list includes:

Toothbrushes/toothpaste

Disposable razors

Shampoo/conditioner (2-in-1)

Body wash

Soap (bars)

Women's underwear

Socks

Children's underwear and socks

Diapers (3M-6M)

If you are interested in supporting the program as a collection site, or would like to donate items, please contact Stephanie Mills at (256) 885-2515 or stephanie.mills@twomen.com.

The campaign runs through Mother's Day in May, when Two Men and a Truck will deliver the donations to Owen's House.