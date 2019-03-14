Madison County church opens food pantry to benefit North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Madison County church has opened a food pantry to benefit community members of North Alabama.

Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church officially opened a food pantry at 100 Orange Drive. The pantry is open to the general public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and again from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The original purpose of the pantry was to support Union Chapel members and friends impacted by the government shutdown. When the government reopened, the church continued to receive contributions and now they’re opening their food pantry to the public.

The purpose of the pantry is to help out the locals.