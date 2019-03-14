× Electronic Express to open Huntsville store

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A company committed to providing a variety of everyday lifestyle products is opening a store right here in Huntsville.

Electronic Express, INC. announced that it will open its second Alabama store in Valley Bend shopping center at 2750 Carl T Jones Parkway in the Spring of 2019. The main focus of the retail store is to provide leading-edge technology and home goods that make life more comfortable at the lowest prices in the market.

Electronic Express offers items for your home and office including cutting edge televisions, appliances, home theater, computers, tablets, Smartwatches, Smartphones, cameras, smart home devices, security systems, sofas, bedroom furniture, mattresses and more.

“Electronic Express is honored to open our new store in the Valley Bend Shopping Center, located in the middle of Huntsville’s growing neighborhoods. We look forward to becoming a member of the community and building our reputation for excellence among the residents,” said Sam Yazdian, CEO of Electronic Express Tennessee.

The grand opening of Electronic Express in Huntsville will be announced soon and will include food, music, door prizes, and fun activities for everyone.

For more product and service information visit, www.ElectronicExpress.com.