Decatur police charge man with assaulting 10-year-old

DECATUR, Ala. – A man accused of beating a child badly enough that he was taken to the hospital is in jail on $250,000 bond, Decatur police said Thursday.

Milton Doggette, 27, was arrested Wednesday morning, a day after police said the attack occurred.

Police were called around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 1200 block of Freemont Street SW and said they found a 10-year-old boy with multiple blunt-force injuries to the head. Crews airlifted the child to UAB Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.

The boy is expected to fully recover, police said.

Doggette was charged with one count of first-degree assault.

Police did not disclose what led up to the assault but said they believe it was an isolated incident.