Communities in Cullman, Blount counties recover after Thursday’s damaging storms

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama – Numerous storms moved through north Alabama Thursday, and a few were severe enough to produce structural damage.

The White City Community Center in Cullman County sustained roof and structural damage after a possible tornado moved through the region.

Radar imagery indicates that wind gusts as high as 94 mph occurred in the vicinity of the town.

Further east, a possible tornado touched down along Alabama State Route 75 between Oneonta and Allgood. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is reporting downed power lines and damaged buildings in the area.

Radar imagery indicates that inbound and outbound wind circulation within the Allgood and Oneonta area reached as high as 74 mph.

Post analysis of the #Oneonta/Allgood #tornado… Looking at the radar imagery from BMX, inbound velocities were as high as 74 mph at little more than half a mile above the ground (3500 feet) #ALwx #ValleyWx pic.twitter.com/7cCtLpMCjM — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) March 15, 2019

Damage from the tornado in Allgood in Blount Co. #alwx pic.twitter.com/yJ2o9qFvtd — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) March 14, 2019

Recovery efforts are on-going in the Oneonta area of Blount County.