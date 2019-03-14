× Michigan Amber Alert suspects found walking across ice towards Canada

WHITEFISH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were arrested after authorities said they tied up several people inside a Michigan residence and kidnapped a child, prompting a statewide Amber Alert.

George Cunningham, 53, and Jon Stygler, 68, were taken into custody after being tracked down while walking across Lake Superior towards Canada.

Deputies were called Wednesday to a report of a domestic dispute that led to a stabbing.

Authorities said Cunningham and Stygler arrived at the residence and bound and gagged a woman outside before putting her in a parked vehicle. They then went inside and sprayed a man and four children with a chemical, tied them up with zip ties and duct taped their mouths shut, investigators said.

After tying the victims, the two men began searching the house for Cunningham’s 5-year-old son, Zephaniau Cunningham, investigators said. During their search, one of the victims was able to cut themselves loose and stabbed at least one of the suspects.

When they found the boy, the suspects fled the scene in a pickup track that was eventually found parked in a driveway five miles away from the original scene.

Authorities said the suspects were tracked on foot heading across Lake Superior towards Canada. The men and the child were eventually found two miles off the shoreline, where the suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Both suspects are being held on multiple charges including kidnapping, assault, home invasion and child endangerment.

Cunningham is a convicted sex offender who was on a tether, which authorities said he cut off to attempt to hide from investigators.