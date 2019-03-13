What does the gas tax increase mean for your wallet?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala - A state gas tax increase got the green light from Governor Kay Ivey this week. This means people will eventually pay 10 cents more per gallon.

The tax will be increased in increments over the next three years.

"I think that's bad," said Terrence Russell, a resident of Huntsville.

Many people at the pump aren't excited to hear they will be paying more.

"I think it should stay where it is. We already have enough, you know what I'm saying? Problems putting gas in our car. 10 cents, that adds up when we have to constantly put gas in the car," Russell explained.

"Some customers could afford that. Somebody like me struggling, we can't afford something like that. That's just too high," said Larry Waller, a resident of Huntsville.

To make their budgets work some are trying to find ways to save.

"Less trips, less traveling. There will be less traveling for me," said Felicia Walker, a Madison County resident.

The tax increase will begin in August. It will increase 6 cents this August. Then August 2020 it will increase another 2 cents. In August 2021, the final 2 cent increase will go into effect bringing the increase to a 10 cent total. Currently, the state gas tax is 18 cents.

What does that increase actually look like? According to GasBuddy, when the 10 cent increase goes into effect people will pay an extra $60 a year. The bigger the car and the more a person drives will increase that number.

Even with the gas tax increase, Alabama's gas tax is less than other states. GasBuddy officials say Florida, Georgia, and California are among the states with the highest overall gas tax.