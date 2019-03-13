UAH softball slides up to No. 14 in latest NFCA poll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The UAH softball team is coming off a clean sweep of their home series with Lee and the team slid up a couple spots in the latest NFCA poll. The Chargers climbed two spots in the national rankings, jumping to 14 in the Division 2 Coaches Poll.

UAH is joined by three fellow GSC teams as West Florida is second, Valdosta State is ninth and Mississippi College jumps into the rankings at 23.

The Chargers are riding an eight game winning streak and they play next on Saturday in a three game series with West Georgia.