Trump issues order to ground all Boeing 737s

President Donald Trump said the United States was issuing an “emergency order” grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft following a weekend crash that killed 157 people.

NEW: Boeing 737 Max 8 & 9 jets to be grounded in U.S., "effective immediately," Pres. Trump announces at White House; a growing list of countries and airlines had removed Max planes from air after last weekend's deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash https://t.co/mYwVD586wu pic.twitter.com/W2bVym1foE — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) March 13, 2019

“Boeing is an incredible company,” Trump said. “They are working very, very hard right now, and hopefully they’ll very quickly come up with the answer. But until they do, the planes are grounded.”

The planes in the air at the time of the order would continue to their destinations, where they would then be kept.

More than 50 other nations have also ordered the Max 8’s grounding.

In October, another Max 8 went down over the Java Sea, killing 189 people.