Thursday’s Storm Chances: Timing In Question

Timing of Thursday’s storms will be the big question on if we get severe weather or just a round of showers and storms through the day. We have two scenarios we are looking at for Thursday.

Scenario 1: Just Strong Storms

Showers and storms enter northwest Alabama early Thursday. Some of those could be on the stronger side for the morning commute. That line moves east through the morning and early afternoon. The main front moves through the Tennessee Valley then. With the early storms, that would decrease our chance of severe weather for the rest of the day. We could see just showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. It would “disruptive” and non-severe. With clouds and rain, it would decrease the instability for the afternoon and evening for the Tennessee Valley. Rain totals could still be around 1-2″ for the day. Flash flooding would still be a concern.

Here is a look at the morning rain possible across northwest Alabama Thursday morning:

Scenario 2: Severe Storms For the Afternoon & Evening

There will be a DELAY in the storms and we get morning sunshine. If this happens, the atmosphere would be primed for strong to severe storms through the afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado would be possible for the Tennessee Valley as the main cold front passes by. Here is a look at the afternoon and evening:

Check back for the further updates as we get closer to Thursday. Keep an eye on the morning radar and any periods of sunshine early in the day on Thursday. Once this system moves by, we’ll be free and clear of storms through the weekend into next week.

