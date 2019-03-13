Windy & Stormy: Thursday brings more wind and a risk of some strong storms

Windy weather sticks with today; some strong thunderstorms could develop around here on Thursday afternoon and evening. A powerful Spring storm moving across the Plains – nearly a thousand miles west of Huntsville – is strong enough to kick up the breeze and send a storm-threatening cold front this direction in the next 24 hours.

The intense low bringing the blizzard with heavy snow and 75+ mph wind gusts to the Denver area Wednesday and severe weather from the Gulf Coast to Texas and Arkansas. We’ll stay breezy and mild through the morning commute: lows in the 60s. Some rain leftover from Wednesday’s storms will move into Northwest Alabama early, but there is no substantial threat of severe weather until this afternoon.

Threatening storms: The Storm Prediction Center outlines a risk of a few severe storms in Alabama and Tennessee for Thursday. It will be a go-about-your-business-as-usual kind of day with one exception: be alert that a few strong storms could develop between 2 PM and 11 PM.

What should you expect Thursday? There are three primary things to remember about the day:

It will breezy (wind gusts 30mph+), mostly cloudy, and occasionally wet: showers in the area basically all day.

The threat of storms is mainly in the afternoon and evening

Our severe weather threat will come from strong winds and a low risk of tornadoes within the strongest storms

Thursday reminds us a lot of Saturday without the excessive rainfall. There may be a watch and/or a few warnings, so just stay close and we’ll let you know if there’s any danger.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!