Three FBI agents subpoenaed for Huntsville police officer’s immunity hearing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Three FBI agents received subpoenas from Huntsville Police Officer William Darby's council. Darby is charged with murder in the April 2018 fatal shooting that killed a Huntsville man.

Darby has an immunity hearing next month where he'll ask a judge to find he acted in self-defense, therefore dropping the case.

Darby fatally shot Jeffrey Parker at his home on Deramus avenue in April 2018 when responding to a suicide call from Parker.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations did not want to comment on the training they provide to local law enforcement. WHNT News 19 reported in July 2018, the FBI pledged six million dollars to help the city build a shooting space for its officers.

According to the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission's website, the firearms instructor for a law enforcement agency receives FBI training. Also according to the APOSTC, one of their training academies is listed at the Huntsville Police Academy.

In its internal review that cleared Darby in the fatal shooting, the Huntsville Police Department said Darby acted according to his training, and department policy, when he shot and killed Parker.

Darby received the 'top gun firearms award' during his graduation from the Huntsville Police Department in 2016. An incident review board cleared Darby last year, but the Madison County District Attorney's Office sent the case to the grand jury. The grand jury indicted him in August.

Before the judge issued a 'gag order' on this case, the police department said Darby was working in an administrative capacity. He is out on bond.