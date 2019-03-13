× Third earthquake to hit Gulf Coast in less than a week

GULF COAST — In less than one week, three earthquakes have hit the Gulf Coast.

The latest earthquake hit around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning only one kilometer north of Flomaton, Alabama. The earthquake was a magnitude of 2.3.

The other two were of higher magnitudes.

On Monday, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake also hit near Flomaton, only five kilometers northeast.

The first was 2.7 magnitude earthquake which hit seven kilometers southeast of Century, Florida. That happened on Thursday, March 7.