North Alabama well represented for Mr. and Miss Basketball finalists

The finalists for the Mr. and Miss Basketball awards have been released, and the talent here in North Alabama is well represented. Here's the list of local players up for the awards:

CLASS 1A GIRLS: Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage, Jr., G, 5-10

CLASS 3A GIRLS: Annie Hughes, Pisgah, Sr., G, 5-10

CLASS 4A GIRLS: Madie Krieger, Rogers, Fr., G, 5-6 and Kathleen Wheeler, Priceville, Sr., G, 5-10

CLASS 5A GIRLS: Destinee McGhee, Madison Academy, Jr., C, 6-2

CLASS 6A GIRLS: Farrah Pearson, Hazel Green, Jr., F, 5-10, Marisa Snodgrass, Hazel Green, Sr., G, 5-5 and Moriah Taylor, Hartselle, Sr., G, 5-5

CLASS 7A GIRLS: Emily Bowman, Huntsville, Jr., F, 6-6

There are several boys from North Alabama up for Mr. Basketball:

CLASS 1A BOYS: Noah Boler, Decatur Heritage, Sr., F-C, 6-8 and Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane, Jr., G, 6-1

CLASS 3A BOYS: Auston Leslie, Westminster Christian, Sr., G, 6-4 and Caden Millican, Plainview, Sr., G, 6-3

CLASS 6A BOYS: Kobe Brown, Lee-Huntsville, Sr., G-F, 6-7

The two awards, as well as top player awards for each classification, will be announced March 26.