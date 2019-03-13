× More blasting to temporarily shut down I-565 Wednesday afternoon

MADISON, Ala. – Crews will close a portion of Interstate 565 temporarily Wednesday afternoon for more blasting related to the Town Madison development.

All lanes of I-565 between mile markers 10 and 11 are scheduled to close for about 10 minutes at 2 p.m., according to Madison police.

Crews have been blasting rock as they work on the development, which includes a new multipurpose stadium and a new interchange on I-565 at Zierdt Road.