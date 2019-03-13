Meth, marijuana found in Ardmore drug bust

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Three people were arrested Wednesday morning in a meth bust at an Ardmore home.

The bust happened at a home in the 26000 block of 2nd Street, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office drug unit, Ardmore police and the Northeast Alabama Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the home and said they found about half an ounce of ice methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a needle loaded with meth, marijuana and a handgun.

Authorities charged Alec Wade Tyler Acklin, 28, and charged him with possession of meth with intent to distribute, second-degree marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession. His bond was set at $6,000.

Kaitlan Hale, 23, and Taylor Lide, 18, were both charged with drug paraphernalia possession. Their bonds were set at $1,000 each.