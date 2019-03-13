Lace up your sneakers! Huntsville’s newest walking trail to open April 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A new walking trail meant to support and encourage people to choose more sustainable, 'greener' ways of living is coming to Huntsville!

Presented by Five Stones Research Corporation, join Nexus Energy Center, the Space & Rocket Center, TVA and the community as they celebrate the opening of Huntsville's 'Energy Greenway' walking trail Saturday, April 6. Kick off Earth Month with a walk or run on the new trail as you learn about renewable energy on signs along the way!

The free celebration starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until noon. The event will feature fun, energy-related activities, great community organizations and opportunities to learn about clean energy solutions, including the Nexus Energy Center Tiny Green Home. Organizations interested in setting up a booth display can sign up online here.

The Energy Greenway entrance will be located at the entrance to Aviation Challenge and end behind the RV park at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. Check out this map to help you get there. Your furry friends are welcome. Just make sure to keep them on a leash at all times.

Would you like to volunteer for the event? Email volunteer@nexusenergycenter.org for more information. A decor making meeting will be held March 23 from 1-2 p.m. Check out all of the ways individuals, schools, organizations and businesses can help beautify the Energy Greenway here.

Annual, event and in-kind sponsorships are available. Review and purchase sponsorships online here.